Body found near Metra tracks causes delays on Milwaukee District North Line: officials

The Brief A male body was found Friday evening near the Metra Milwaukee District North Line tracks near Libertyville, prompting extensive train delays due to police activity. Officials said outbound train 2131 stopped around 5:37 p.m. near Winchester and Ellis; investigators later confirmed the train did not strike the individual. The death investigation is ongoing, the Lake County Coroner has not identified the victim, and train service resumed around 8:05 p.m.



A male body was found near the Metra Milwaukee District North Line tracks near Libertyville on Friday. Metra trains were extensively delayed due to police activity.

What we know:

According to officials, around 5:37 p.m., outbound train 2131 stopped near Winchester and Ellis after a body was found near the tracks.

Because it was so dark outside, it was unclear to crews if the individual was struck by a train or had already been there, according to officials.

After reviewing footage, police confirmed that the train did not hit anyone.

The death investigation is ongoing.

Lake County Coroner has yet to identify the victim.

All tracks were released for inbound and outbound traffic around 8:05 p.m.