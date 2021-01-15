Metra police respond to suspicious package at maintenance facility; ME trains stopped

Metra police are investigating reports of a suspicious package at one of the commuter agency’s Far South Side maintenance facilities.

The Kensington Yard District facility, at 12231 S Indiana Ave., was evacuated after an employee reported a "suspicious package," to Metra Police, Metra officials said.

A Chicago police K9 unit was called to that block about 2:45 p.m. to investigate a telephone threat, a police spokeswoman said.

The department’s canine units were called in to respond, according to Metra officials.

About 3:25 p.m., all Metra Electric trains near the building were stopped.