Metra train hits pedestrian near Aurora station
AURORA, Ill. - A Metra train hit a pedestrian near the Aurora station on Monday afternoon, a Metra spokesperson confirmed.
What we know:
Metra police were responding to the scene, the spokesperson said.
The agency said a person walked into the side of the train as it was moving into the station. The crash was not fatal, but the pedestrian's condition was not known.
As of around 1:30 p.m., at least one Metra train headed to Chicago was delayed near Aurora due to police activity, according to a Metra X account.
The Metra spokesperson said one track was still open after the crash. It was unclear if more delays were to be expected.