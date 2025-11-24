Expand / Collapse search

Metra train hits pedestrian near Aurora station

By Alex Ortiz
Updated  November 24, 2025 3:56pm CST
    • A Metra train hit a pedestrian in suburban Aurora on Monday.
    • The crash led to delays, officials said.
    • The pedestrian's condition was unknown but the crash was not fatal.

AURORA, Ill. - A Metra train hit a pedestrian near the Aurora station on Monday afternoon, a Metra spokesperson confirmed.

What we know:

Metra police were responding to the scene, the spokesperson said.

The agency said a person walked into the side of the train as it was moving into the station. The crash was not fatal, but the pedestrian's condition was not known.

As of around 1:30 p.m., at least one Metra train headed to Chicago was delayed near Aurora due to police activity, according to a Metra X account.

The Metra spokesperson said one track was still open after the crash. It was unclear if more delays were to be expected.

