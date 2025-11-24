Metra train hits pedestrian near Aurora station

The Brief A Metra train hit a pedestrian in suburban Aurora on Monday. The crash led to delays, officials said. The pedestrian's condition was unknown but the crash was not fatal.



A Metra train hit a pedestrian near the Aurora station on Monday afternoon, a Metra spokesperson confirmed.

What we know:

Metra police were responding to the scene, the spokesperson said.

The agency said a person walked into the side of the train as it was moving into the station. The crash was not fatal, but the pedestrian's condition was not known.

As of around 1:30 p.m., at least one Metra train headed to Chicago was delayed near Aurora due to police activity, according to a Metra X account.

The Metra spokesperson said one track was still open after the crash. It was unclear if more delays were to be expected.