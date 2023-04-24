Pedestrian killed by Metra train in Evanston

A person was killed by a Metra Union Pacific-North train Monday morning in Evanston.

Police said the pedestrian was on the tracks around 9 a.m. and was hit by an inbound UP-N Train #322. They have not yet been identified by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Trains were halted near Central Street with extensive delays expected in both directions.

No further information was immediately available.

Check Metra's website for the latest updates.