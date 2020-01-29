Metra UP-NW trains resume after downed power lines in Barrington halted service for hours

Metra Union Pacific Northwest trains were halted for several hours Wednesday morning for downed power lines near tracks in northwest suburban Barrington.

Crews removed the two lines about 11 a.m., and trains have resumed service, ComEd spokeswoman Jazmin Rangel said.

The disruption was announced about 8:45 a.m., when Metra said inbound and outbound trains were halted just north of the Barrington station.

It’s still unclear what caused the power lines to fall, according to spokespeople for Metra and ComEd.

In a statement, the Village of Barrington said crews cut power to the public works building, and to the 500 block of West Northwest Highway and Old Northwest Highway.

At least 54 ComEd customers remain without power, and 114 have had theirs recently restored, Rangel said shortly before noon.

Metra sent buses during the stoppage to accommodate passengers traveling to Woodstock and Harvard.