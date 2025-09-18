Expand / Collapse search

MGK announces 'Lost Americana' tour, Chicagoland stop

Published  September 18, 2025 8:43am CDT
    • MGK is bringing his Lost Americana Tour to Allstate Arena this fall.
    • Rapper Wiz Khalifa is slated to appear on select North American dates.
    • The general on-sale starts Sept. 25.

ROSEMONT - MGK is set to launch his biggest global tour yet in support of his upcoming album Lost Americana. 

What we know:

The Lost Americana Tour begins Nov. 15 in Orlando and includes a Dec. 4 stop at Allstate Arena in Rosemont. 

Special guests will vary by city. Rapper Wiz Khalifa is slated to appear on select North American dates, while rising alt-pop artist Julia Wolf will join for others. 

Tickets go on sale beginning with presales Sept. 22. The general on-sale starts Sept. 25 at noon local time through Ticketmaster. 

For full dates and details, visit ticketmaster.com.

The Source: The information in this article was provided by Live Nation Entertainment.

