MGK announces 'Lost Americana' tour, Chicagoland stop

MGK is set to launch his biggest global tour yet in support of his upcoming album Lost Americana.

What we know:

The Lost Americana Tour begins Nov. 15 in Orlando and includes a Dec. 4 stop at Allstate Arena in Rosemont.

Special guests will vary by city. Rapper Wiz Khalifa is slated to appear on select North American dates, while rising alt-pop artist Julia Wolf will join for others.

Tickets go on sale beginning with presales Sept. 22. The general on-sale starts Sept. 25 at noon local time through Ticketmaster.

For full dates and details, visit ticketmaster.com.