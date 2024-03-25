Expand / Collapse search

Watch: Miami ATV chase ends with driver taken down by police

By FOX TV Digital Staff
Updated  March 25, 2024 11:53am CDT
Police Chases
ATV chase along I-95 in Miami

Law enforcement chases an ATV rider through traffic along I-95 and sidestreets in the South Florida area, eventually taking the driver into custody.

MIAMI - A police chase involving an ATV unfolded along a busy South Florida highway Monday morning.

According to WSVN-TV in Miami, officers began following a suspect driving an ATV erratically at speeds topping 70 mph along northbound Interstate 95 in Opa-locka.

Helicopter footage showed the driver repeatedly leaving the highway and getting back on, at times speeding the wrong direction into oncoming traffic.

f4b2cd8c-snapshot-1.jpg

The driver is safely taken into police custody.

Just before 12:30 p.m., the driver pulled off onto a side road in the Lauderdale Lakes area and stopped. Seconds later, officers pulled up and swarmed the driver, ending the chase.

No other details were immediately available.

No other details were immediately available.