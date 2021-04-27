Expand / Collapse search

Michigan woman, son killed in crash on day of husband's funeral

Michigan
Associated Press

BELLEVUE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A woman and her son died in a car crash last week just before a funeral was scheduled to take place for her husband, authorities said.

The victims were identified as Loralie Hunter, 71, of Bellevue and Troy Bass, 53, of Vermontville, the Eaton County sheriff’s office said Monday.

Their vehicle was hit by a pickup truck Friday, about 15 miles from Battle Creek. A third person in the vehicle was injured.

Hunter’s husband, Ross Hunter, died April 10. Their funerals will be held Saturday, the Lansing State Journal reported.