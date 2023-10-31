Chicago airport breaks unwanted record for most firearms detected

This year, Midway Airport in Chicago has reached a disconcerting milestone, and it's not one they're proud of.

Transportation Security Administration agents at the airport recently detected yet another firearm, this time hidden inside a carry-on bag last Friday. This incident brings the total number of firearms discovered at Midway in 2023 to 43.

This record-breaking number surpasses the previous record of 42 firearms detected in 2021.

Furthermore, TSA officers at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport have intercepted a total of 59 firearms this year. Across the United States, a staggering number of over 5,000 firearms have been intercepted at various airports.