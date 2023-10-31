Expand / Collapse search

Chicago airport breaks unwanted record for most firearms detected

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Travel News
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago airport breaks unwanted record for most firearms detected

This year, a Chicago airport has reached a disconcerting milestone, and its not one theyre proud of.

CHICAGO - This year, Midway Airport in Chicago has reached a disconcerting milestone, and it's not one they're proud of.

Transportation Security Administration agents at the airport recently detected yet another firearm, this time hidden inside a carry-on bag last Friday. This incident brings the total number of firearms discovered at Midway in 2023 to 43.

This record-breaking number surpasses the previous record of 42 firearms detected in 2021.

Furthermore, TSA officers at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport have intercepted a total of 59 firearms this year. Across the United States, a staggering number of over 5,000 firearms have been intercepted at various airports.