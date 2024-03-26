Migrant with ties to Venezuelan cartel arrested in Chicago

A migrant with ties to a Venezuelan cartel was arrested this month in connection with a Chicago shooting.

Adelvis Rodriguez-Carmona, 29, was allegedly a cartel member of the international Tren de Aragua gang from Venezuela. He was arrested on March 11 by ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) outside his residence.

On Feb. 4, Rodriguez-Carmona allegedly got out of a Ford SUV and shot at a 27-year-old woman around 4:37 a.m. in the Little Village neighborhood, according to Chicago police and the U.S. Marshal's Service.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds throughout the body and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in critical condition, police said. Carmona Rodriguez re-entered the SUV and fled the scene after the shooting.

Rodriguez-Carmona was first arrested on Feb. 24 by Cicero police. He was charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, not possessing a firearm identification card, driving without a license or insurance and possession of adult-use cannabis in a motor vehicle. Officials said Rodriguez-Carmona was later released but did not specify a date.

Rodriguez-Carmona was arrested again on Feb. 26 in connection with the Little Village shooting by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in coordination with the Chicago police. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

"This Venezuelan noncitizen represented a significant threat to the residents of our communities," said ERO Chicago Assistant Field Office Director Raymond Hernandez. "Not only is he a validated member of a transnational street gang, but he also displayed a willingness to unlawfully discharge a firearm in public. ERO Chicago will continue to prioritize public safety by removing such threats from our streets."

ERO officers arrested Rodriguez-Carmona outside his residence on March 11. He is currently being held in the Dodge County Detention Facility in Juneau, Wisconsin, prior to his immigration removal proceedings.