Chicago man charged in pair of armed robberies on NW Side

An 18-year-old man has been charged in connection with two armed robberies and an attempted robbery this month on Chicago's Northwest Side.

Sam Esquivel allegedly committed an armed robbery on May 9 in the 1900 block of West Peterson Avenue in the West Rogers Park neighborhood, according to Chicago police.

On Monday, Esquivel was allegedly part of a group who took property at gunpoint from a 26-year-old man who was inside an Albany Park business Monday in the 4500 block of North Kedzie Avenue, police said.

Minutes later, Esquivel tried to rob two people in the 3300 block of West Lawrence Avenue.

Esquivel, of Rogers Park, was arrested Thursday in Skokie. He was charged with two counts of armed robbery with a firearm and attempted armed robbery with a firearm, all felonies.

A detention hearing is scheduled for Esquivel on Friday.

No further information was provided.