Migrant faces charges in Little Village drive-by shooting

A Venezuelan migrant and alleged cartel member was charged in connection with a drive-by shooting last month in the Little Village neighborhood, officials announced Tuesday.

Adelvis Carmona Rodriguez, 29, allegedly got out of a Ford SUV and shot at a 27-year-old woman around 4:37 a.m. on Feb. 4 in the 2500 block of South Kedzie Avenue, according to Chicago police and the U.S. Marshal's Service.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds throughout the body and was transported to Mount Sinai Hospital where she was listed in critical condition, police said. Carmona Rodriguez re-entered the SUV and fled the scene after the shooting.

He was arrested on Feb. 26 in the Lawndale neighborhood by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force in coordination with the Chicago police.

Carmona Rodriguez was charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon.

The U.S. Marshals Service identified Carmona Rodriguez as an illegal migrant from Venezuela and an alleged cartel member.

No further information was provided.