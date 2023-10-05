Migrants in Chicago: Another wave of buses arrives as calls for federal support grow

Just one day after a record number of buses pulled into the Chicago area with new arrivals, another round is expected soon.

At least 11 buses were expected to arrive in the city on Thursday, and FOX 32 News crews were here when three of them arrived from the Texas border.

Staff members with the Office of Emergency Management were on site at a migrant bus landing zone at Jefferson and Vernon Park Place to welcome new arrivals.

As space continues to fill up across the city, a group of Chicago City Council members is set to meet with Mayor Brandon Johnson and the Department of Homeland Security Thursday evening.

Related article

Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (25th Ward) was invited to participate in the close-door meeting, and says he hopes it will mark the start of coordination between the local and federal government.

"The city has set up 23 shelters in record time, the state has not even set up one," Sigcho-Lopez said.

Related article

"The lack of coordination is making this not only incredibly difficult, but honestly much more complicated than it should be. When we see 29,000 Ukrainian refugees being able to be safely relocated and are in a new home, we see opportunity. Chicago is seeing more residents, more neighbors coming in, that should not be pitted against each other, of course we see the discontent and frustration."

Governor J.B. Pritzker penned a letter to President Joe Biden earlier this week asking for federal support and to speed up the approval of work permits.