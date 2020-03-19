Missing 13-year-old Chicago girl last seen in South Shore

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen in South Shore on the South Side.

Marshe Rogers was last seen March 17 in the area of the 6700 block of South Paxton Avenue, Chicago police said. She is known to visit Englewood.

She is 5-foot-7, 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.