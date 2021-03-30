Missing 13-year-old girl last seen in Gresham

article

Police are asking the community for help in finding a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen in Gresham on the South Side.

Zaria Swader was last seen Saturday near the 7700 block of South Laflin Street and has not had contact with family since, Chicago police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

She is 5-foot-6, 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black hoody and black pants.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Three SVU detectives at 312-744-8266.