Missing 16-year-old Chicago girl has been found, police say

The search for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood has come to an end.

Jamye Washington was located on Sunday, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

Jamye Washington was reported missing March 17 from the 5900 block of South Princeton Avenue.

Pictured is Jamye Washington, 16.

She was described as being 5 feet tall with black eyes, brown hair and a medium brown complexion, authorities said.

Further details on the case haven't been released.