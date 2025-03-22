Expand / Collapse search

Missing 16-year-old Chicago girl has been found, police say

By Cody King
Published  March 22, 2025 3:16pm CDT
CHICAGO - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood has come to an end. 

Jamye Washington was located on Sunday, according to Chicago police. 

What we know:

Jamye Washington was reported missing March 17 from the 5900 block of South Princeton Avenue.

Pictured is Jamye Washington, 16. 

She was described as being 5 feet tall with black eyes, brown hair and a medium brown complexion, authorities said.

Further details on the case haven't been released. 

