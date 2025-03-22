Missing 16-year-old Chicago girl has been found, police say
CHICAGO - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood has come to an end.
Jamye Washington was located on Sunday, according to Chicago police.
What we know:
Jamye Washington was reported missing March 17 from the 5900 block of South Princeton Avenue.
Pictured is Jamye Washington, 16.
She was described as being 5 feet tall with black eyes, brown hair and a medium brown complexion, authorities said.
Further details on the case haven't been released.