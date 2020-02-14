Missing 16-year-old girl last seen in Washington Park

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen in Washington Park on the South Side.

Maaliyah England was last seen Feb. 10 in the area of 53rd Street and Michigan Avenue, Chicago police said.

She is 5-foot-3, 170 pounds with black hair in long braids, brown eyes and a nose piercing, police said. It is not known what she was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.