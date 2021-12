Chicago police are looking for a missing man who has not been seen since Thanksgiving Day.

George Bledsoe, 51, was last seen by his family at their home on Potomac near Springfield in West Humboldt Park.

He might be driving a silver 2015 Chrysler 200 with expired Illinois license plate BY78701

Bledsoe is 5'5", 175 pounds, bald with brown eyes.

