Expand / Collapse search

Chicago mother, 2 young daughters located safely after being reported missing

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Updated 5:10PM
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago mother, 2 young daughters reported missing from Ashburn

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a mother and her two young daughters, a 6-month-old and 1-year-old, who were reported missing from the Ashburn neighborhood.

CHICAGO - A mother and her two young daughters, a 6-month-old and a 1-year-old, have been located safely after being reported missing from the Ashburn neighborhood.

Aniayah Smith, 21, was reported missing Monday from 3700 block of West 83rd Street, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Her 1-year-old daughter, Lealani Richardson, and her 6-month-old daughter, Lariyah Richardson were also reported missing but have since been found safe.

Chicago police canceled the missing persons alert on Friday evening. 

Left to right: Aniayah Smith, Lealani Richardson and Lariyah Richardson | CPD missing person alert