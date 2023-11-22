Chicago mother, 2 young daughters located safely after being reported missing
CHICAGO - A mother and her two young daughters, a 6-month-old and a 1-year-old, have been located safely after being reported missing from the Ashburn neighborhood.
Aniayah Smith, 21, was reported missing Monday from 3700 block of West 83rd Street, according to a CPD missing person alert.
Her 1-year-old daughter, Lealani Richardson, and her 6-month-old daughter, Lariyah Richardson were also reported missing but have since been found safe.
Chicago police canceled the missing persons alert on Friday evening.
Left to right: Aniayah Smith, Lealani Richardson and Lariyah Richardson | CPD missing person alert