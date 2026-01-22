Missing Chicago woman last seen in Gold Coast

article

The Brief Police are searching for 41-year-old Jessica Reed, who was reported missing Wednesday from Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood. She has a developmental disability, was last seen near West Division Street, and authorities are asking the public to help locate her.



Police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing Wednesday from the Gold Coast neighborhood.

What we know:

Jessica Reed, 41, was last seen in the 200 block of West Division Street, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Reed is 5-foot-5, 115 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen wearing a knitted white hat, a black plaid oversized coat, white and blue Nike dunks, black jeans and red glasses.

Reed suffers from a developmental disability with limited vocabulary, according to the report.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.