Missing Chicago woman last seen in Gold Coast
CHICAGO - Police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing Wednesday from the Gold Coast neighborhood.
What we know:
Jessica Reed, 41, was last seen in the 200 block of West Division Street, according to a CPD missing person alert.
Reed is 5-foot-5, 115 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.
She was last seen wearing a knitted white hat, a black plaid oversized coat, white and blue Nike dunks, black jeans and red glasses.
Reed suffers from a developmental disability with limited vocabulary, according to the report.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.