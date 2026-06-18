Missing child, 7, found dead in Chicago-area pond

The Brief A 7-year-old child died Wednesday evening after being found unresponsive in a retention pond in Lake in the Hills. Police located the child during a search after receiving a report of a missing child and began life-saving efforts before paramedics transported the child to the hospital. The incident remains under investigation, and authorities said foul play is not suspected.



A 7-year-old child died Wednesday evening after being pulled unresponsive from a neighborhood retention pond in Lake in the Hills.

Missing child found dead in pond

What we know:

Lake in the Hills police officers responded to a report of a missing child on Steeplechase Way shortly before 6 p.m.. Family members reported the child had last been seen a short time earlier.

During a search of the area, a police officer located the child unresponsive in a nearby retention pond. The officer pulled the child from the water and immediately began life-saving efforts.

Paramedics with the Huntley Fire Protection District arrived within minutes and continued emergency medical care before taking the child to Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital.

The child was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Lake in the Hills Police Department is investigating the incident in coordination with the McHenry County Coroner’s Office.

Authorities said foul play is not suspected.

What we don't know:

No additional information about the child has been released pending the ongoing investigation.