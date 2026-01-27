Missing girl, 11, last seen on Chicago's SW Side
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing Monday from the Back of the Yards neighborhood.
What we know:
Samantha Hernandez was last seen near Honore and 44th streets, according to a CPD missing person alert.
Hernandez is 5 feet tall with brown eyes and black hair. She may be wearing a black hoodie, black pajama pants with stripes and black Croc-style footwear.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380 or call 911.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.