Missing girl, 11, last seen on Chicago's SW Side

By Fox Chicago Digital Staff
Published  January 27, 2026 11:46am CST
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago
Samantha Hernandez | Chicago police

The Brief

    • Chicago police are searching for 11-year-old Samantha Hernandez, reported missing from the Back of the Yards neighborhood.
    • She was last seen near Honore and 44th streets, and anyone with information is urged to contact police.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing Monday from the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

What we know:

Samantha Hernandez was last seen near Honore and 44th streets, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Hernandez is 5 feet tall with brown eyes and black hair. She may be wearing a black hoodie, black pajama pants with stripes and black Croc-style footwear.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380 or call 911.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.

