Missing girl, 11, last seen on Chicago's SW Side

The Brief Chicago police are searching for 11-year-old Samantha Hernandez, reported missing from the Back of the Yards neighborhood. She was last seen near Honore and 44th streets, and anyone with information is urged to contact police.



Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing Monday from the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

What we know:

Samantha Hernandez was last seen near Honore and 44th streets, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Hernandez is 5 feet tall with brown eyes and black hair. She may be wearing a black hoodie, black pajama pants with stripes and black Croc-style footwear.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380 or call 911.