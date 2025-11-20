Missing girl, 12, last seen leaving Chicago elementary school
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen leaving school Wednesday afternoon on the Northwest Side.
What we know:
Yorley "Lupita" Bastidas was last seen around 3 p.m. leaving Huagan Elementary School located at 4540 N. Hamlin Ave., according to a CPD missing person alert.
Bastidas is 5-foot-2, 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.
She was last seen wearing a navy blue Gap sweater, gray sweats, black sandals and carrying a black backpack.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.
The Source: The information in this report came from a missing person alert from the Chicago Police Department.