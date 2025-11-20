Missing girl, 12, last seen leaving Chicago elementary school

article

The Brief Chicago police are searching for 12-year-old Yorley "Lupita" Bastidas, who was last seen leaving Huagan Elementary School around 3 p.m. Wednesday. She is described as 5-foot-2, 120 pounds, with brown hair and eyes, and was wearing a navy Gap sweater, gray sweats and black sandals. Anyone with information is urged to contact Area Five detectives.



Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen leaving school Wednesday afternoon on the Northwest Side.

What we know:

Yorley "Lupita" Bastidas was last seen around 3 p.m. leaving Huagan Elementary School located at 4540 N. Hamlin Ave., according to a CPD missing person alert.

Bastidas is 5-foot-2, 120 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a navy blue Gap sweater, gray sweats, black sandals and carrying a black backpack.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.