Missing girl, 13, last seen in South Shore, has been located

article

UPDATE SATURDAY JAN. 4, 2020: Marshae Rogers has been found safe.

EARLIER STORY: Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 13-year-old girl who was last seen in South Shore.

Marshae Rogers was last seen Jan. 1 in the area of 67th Street and Paxton Avenue, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

She is known to visit the area of 71st Street and Jefferey Avenue and she may currently be in Maywood, police said.

Rogers is 5-foot-6, 150 pounds with brown eyes and red and black hair in braids, police said. She was last seen wearing a blue jean jacket with flowers, a pink shirt with “love” written on it, blue jeans and orange and red Air Max shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.