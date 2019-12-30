Missing girl, 16, last seen in Noble Square

article

Authorities are looking for a 16-year-old girl reported missing Sunday from Noble Square on the North Side.

Darilimar Martinez was last seen on foot near Division and Noble streets, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. She may be in a dark green 1990s four-door Honda with a Riverside resident named Juan Campos.

Martinez is a 5-foot-4, 219-pound girl with brown eyes and brown hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a black jacket and dark blue jeans.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.