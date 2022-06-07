Missing NIU student found dead: medical examiner

A Northern Illinois University student, missing since Friday, has been found dead, according to the DeKalb Medical Examiner's office.

Latif Adeboyejo, 21, was last seen leaving the NIU campus and driving in a black 2010 Ford Fusion, according to police and family.

The medical examiner's office said Tuesday Adeboyejo's body was found on Greenbrier Road. The location is in close proximity to where some of the university's fraternities and sororities are located.

A family friend recently posted a video to Facebook pleading for help.

Latif Adeboyejo | DeKalb Police Department

"His mom is extremly worried. I am worried, we are worried as mothers. Anybody that has any sort of information, please kindly forward the information"

In an email to FOX 32's Latif's sister, Erica Mona, also asked for help.

"We do not want this to be another Julani Day situation," she said referring to the Illinois State University student who went missing last August. His body was later found in the Illinois River and is still being investigated.

No further information was immediately available.