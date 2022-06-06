Latif Adeboyejo: Missing NIU student last seen leaving campus

DeKalb police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing Northern Illinois University student.

Latif Adeboyejo, 21, was last seen Sunday leaving the NIU campus and driving in a black 2010 Ford Fusion, according to police and family.

Police say the Illinois license plate on the vehicle reads: CB60681.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

Adeboyejo, of Chicago, is described as about 6-foot-3 and was last seen wearing an all Black Nike Tech Fleece, his family said.

Latif Adeboyejo | DeKalb Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the DeKalb Police Department at 815-748-8400.