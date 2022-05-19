Missing young Chicago sisters last seen in Belmont Gardens

Police are asking the community for help finding two missing young sisters who were last seen in Belmont Gardens on the Northwest Side.

Lizbeth Aguilar and her sister Alejandra Lopez were last seen May 12 in the 4400 block of West Montana Street, according to Chicago police.

Their ages were not immediately known, but police described both as being minors.

Lizbeth Aguilar and Alejandra Lopez | Chicago Police Department

Lopez is 5-foot-4, 160 pounds with black hair while Aguilar is 5-foot-1 and 135 pounds with blonde hair.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Five SVU detectives at 312-746-6554.