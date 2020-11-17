Months after looting, Walmart on South Side reopening for the holidays

Months after the looting, a Chicago Walmart is reopening its doors just in time for the holidays.

The killing of George Floyd in Minnesota led to civil unrest and looting across the country. In Chicago, the Walmart on 83rd and Stewart was forced to close for six months, adding more obstacles for residents.

"Our office had to scramble and help people get their prescriptions transferred and take people to get groceries for what they needed,” said 21st Ward Alderman Howard Brookins Jr.

The remodeled Walmart Supercenter now has a vision center, photo center and even more. The state-of-the-art health facility will provide affordable and accessible primary and urgent care, labs, x-rays, counseling, dental, and hearing services all under one roof to meet the needs of the healthcare desert in the area.

"We have dentistry, behavioral health is super important. We also have labs that can be done on site,” said Dr. Soujanya Pulluru, Senior Director of Walmart Health.

The Walmart will open Friday in hopes of capturing holiday shoppers, as people brace for a social distancing Thanksgiving and Christmas this year.

“We have a great display of local vendors that we will be showcasing to the community, fresh fruit and we will be unveiling pickup and delivery. Groceries brought to your car,” said Walmart store manager Patrice Gibson.