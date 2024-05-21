Tornadoes possible Tuesday • More police patrols requested for Memorial Day • Indiana pup finds home

A heightened risk for damaging storms exists tonight. Before that, today will be downright hot with highs around 90 degrees under partly to mostly sunny skies.

It will be breezy and there’s a small chance of showers this morning, but most of the day will be dry.

Dangerous storms will erupt in Iowa and Missouri this afternoon and advance toward Chicagoland tonight. I expect a tornado watch to be issued for our viewing area between 5 and 7 p.m. lasting until 1 a.m. All thunderstorm hazards are possible with damaging straight-line winds a primary concern. Damaging gusts could be significant and widespread. Storms will end around midnight with gusty winds to around 40 mph in the wake of that activity.

Calls for increased police presence after violent weekend in Chicago: 'We have to do something'

There are increasing calls to ramp up the city's police presence as Memorial Day approaches, especially after a violent weekend.

Police reported 45 people were shot this weekend, one of them fatally.

Local activists gathered Monday, urging more police patrols in several neighborhoods, expressing concern that gun violence across Chicago is worsening.

Dog that cried 'endlessly' at shelter gets good news

A dog that "cried endlessly" at a shelter in Indiana got good news.

Major, a 4-year-old terrier pitbull mix from Indiana, is finally going home.

He had been at the Humane Society for Hamilton County for 258 days when the shelter shared that he was in need of a family.

Major was brought in as a stray but had a microchip. Shelter employees were able to contact his family who said they would come pick him up promptly but ended up being no-shows.

3 workers injured in Machesney Park construction collapse

Three workers were injured on Monday after a building under construction collapsed in Machesney Park, Illinois.

The incident occurred as severe weather swept through the Chicago area, although it remains unclear what role, if any, the weather played in the collapse.

"The whole structure collapsed in there that was under construction. All the I-beams, all the steel came down on top of the high lifts," a fire official said.

The incident occurred early this afternoon at a local manufacturing facility in the 9900 block of North Alpine Road. A building expansion that was under construction is what actually collapsed, officials said.

Waukegan alderman's Facebook post about severed arm sparks outrage at City Council meeting

A controversial Facebook post by 6th Ward Alderman Keith Turner was a focal point of discussion at Waukegan's regular city council meeting Monday night, which saw a packed house.

Mayor Ann Taylor's office confirmed that Turner posted a picture of a severed arm found along the shores of Lake Michigan in Waukegan just days ago. This incident coincides with ongoing investigations into the remains of Sade Robinson, 19, who was allegedly murdered and dismembered last month. Maxwell Anderson, 33, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and arson in connection with her death.

Although Turner’s post did not mention Robinson by name, her family has reportedly requested that the alderman be reprimanded. At least five of Turner’s colleagues deemed the Facebook post inappropriate and insensitive.

In a statement, Mayor Taylor expressed her disapproval, saying, "I find the posting of an image of this type to be morally disgusting, socially irresponsible, and extremely cruel to the victim's family."

Live News on FOX 32

Chicago Weather Forecast

What we're watching today

Chicago’s Public Safety community is coming together to promote safety on and off the water this summer ahead of beaches opening this Friday. There will be a water rescue demonstration at 10:15 a.m.

Alderman David Moore and Former CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson will be at City Hall at 11 a.m. to advocate for ShotSpotter ahead of Wednesday’s City Council meeting.

semi-truck overturned on Interstate 290 just west of Broadview, leaving two people injured Monday night.

A man was critically wounded after being shot during a robbery at a gas station this morning in the Washington Park neighborhood.

A federal magistrate judge on Monday ordered a man accused of opening fire on a busy street outside Wrigley Field earlier this month to remain in custody without bail.

Elvis Presley's granddaughter fights Graceland foreclosure sale, alleges fraud

Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, is reportedly suing to stop a foreclosure auction of the iconic Graceland estate, alleging fraud and claiming that the company behind the sale isn’t even real.

Keough, the 34-year-old daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley and current owner of Graceland, filed a lawsuit to stop the sale, according to FOX 13 in Memphis, citing court documents.

Elvis bought Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1957, and it remained his home base throughout the height of his success and ultimately became his final resting place. The estate has since welcomed millions of paid visitors over the past four decades.