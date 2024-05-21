Shooting, robbery at Chicago gas station leaves man critically wounded

A man was critically wounded after being shot during a robbery at a gas station Tuesday morning in the Washington Park neighborhood.

The 28-year-old was at a gas station with someone else around 1:40 a.m. when a gunman got out of a white Lexus and robbed them of their money before shooting him in the first block of East Garfield Boulevard, police said.

The victim was shot once in the chest. He was dropped off at St. Bernard's Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.