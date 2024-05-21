I-290 crash: Semi-truck overturns after collision with 2 cars

A semi-truck overturned on Interstate 290 just west of Broadview, leaving two people injured Monday night.

Illinois State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash at 8:59 p.m. on westbound I-290 at Mannheim Road.

Investigators said a Ford Edge, a semi-truck and a Chevrolet Traverse were all traveling westbound when the Ford crossed into another lane, striking the semi.

The semi then hit the Chevrolet which then struck the concrete median on the left shoulder. The semi also hit the median, causing it to roll over.

The driver of the Ford refused medical treatment at the scene. The drivers of the Chevrolet and the semi were transported to area hospitals with injuries. The extent of their injuries was unknown.

Two lanes were shut down as police investigated.