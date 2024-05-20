Expand / Collapse search

Waukegan alderman's Facebook post about severed arm sparks outrage at City Council meeting

Published  May 20, 2024 9:37pm CDT
Waukegan
A controversial post by an alderman was the topic of conversation at Mondays council meeting. That social media post, of a severed arm found on the beach in Waukegan, possibly belonged to a Wisconsin murder victim.

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A controversial Facebook post by 6th Ward Alderman Keith Turner was a focal point of discussion at Waukegan's regular city council meeting Monday night, which saw a packed house.

Mayor Ann Taylor's office confirmed that Turner posted a picture of a severed arm found along the shores of Lake Michigan in Waukegan just days ago. This incident coincides with ongoing investigations into the remains of Sade Robinson, 19, who was allegedly murdered and dismembered last month. Maxwell Anderson, 33, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and arson in connection with her death.

Although Turner’s post did not mention Robinson by name, her family has reportedly requested that the alderman be reprimanded. At least five of Turner’s colleagues deemed the Facebook post inappropriate and insensitive.

In a statement, Mayor Taylor expressed her disapproval, saying, "I find the posting of an image of this type to be morally disgusting, socially irresponsible, and extremely cruel to the victim's family."

Supporters of Turner argue that the backlash is merely a smear campaign orchestrated by Mayor Taylor.

Turner declined to comment on the matter through a public relations representative when approached by FOX 32. The council is now facing calls for action in response to the controversial post.