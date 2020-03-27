Montrose bridge over Kennedy Expressway to close for construction

The Montrose Avenue bridge over the Kennedy Expressway in Irving Park on the North Side will be closed until December for construction.

The bridge is expected to close by 5 a.m. Monday as crews begin demolition and reconstruction efforts, the Illinois Department of Transportation said in a statement.

Drivers should expect overnight lane and ramp closures on the Kennedy and Edens expressways approaching Montrose after 9 p.m., according to IDOT. Express lanes may be closed to facilitate work.

Traffic will detour to Cicero Avenue, Irving Park Road and Pulaski Road, according to IDOT. Despite the construction, access to the Montrose Blue Line station will be maintained.

The project is expected to be completed in December, authorities said.