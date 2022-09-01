Moped rider slashed while driving on Near North Side

A man was cut and critically wounded by someone while he was riding a moped Wednesday night on the Near North Side.

The man, whose age was not known, was traveling on a moped around 7:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of North LaSalle Street when someone pulled out a sharp object and slashed him on the wrist, police said.

The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in "critical but stable" condition, police said.

The suspect fled the scene after the attack.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.