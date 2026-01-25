Expand / Collapse search
Suburban Chicago man shot while confronting car burglars, police say

By Alex Ortiz
Published  January 25, 2026 12:08pm CST
News
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • A man was shot in Morton Grove while confronting two people trying to break into his car on Sunday.
    • The two suspects also battered him before running away.
    • The victim was shot in the leg and taken to a local hospital.

MORTON GROVE, Ill. - A man was shot while he tried to confront two suspects trying to steal from his car early Sunday morning in north suburban Morton Grove.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 2:44 a.m. in the 7300 block of Palma Lane, according to the Morton Grove Police Department.

Officers responded to the scene and learned one victim had been shot. They tried to treat him and applied a tourniquet, and he was taken to a local hospital. His condition had been stabilized, police said.

Investigators learned that two male offenders had tried to break into a car parked on Palma Lane. A homeowner saw them breaking into his car and tried to confront them, police said.

The burglars battered the man and shot him in the leg before fleeing the scene. A witness saw them fleeing in a dark-colored sedan.

Morton Grove police are investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 847-470-5200.

The Source

  • The information in this story was provided by the Morton Grove Police Department.

