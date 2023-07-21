Mother of 5-year-old girl allegedly killed by grandparents attends community vigil

The mother of the young girl who died on Friday joined the Park Forest community to honor her daughter's life.

The vigil was held in front of the home where Jada Moore's grandparents allegedly abused her to death.

People held each other's hands in prayer, walked together and lit candles.

Her mother said she was coming to get Jada next month and enroll her in school.