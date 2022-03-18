Mother of Young Thug's child killed over bowling ball in Atlanta, family says

A young woman was who killed in an Atlanta shooting after a fight over a bowling ball late Thursday evening has been identified as the Lakevia Jackson who has a son with well-known rapper Young Thug.

Jackson's family called the shooting senseless and said they are having a hard time coming to grips with her death during an outing that was meant to be a celebration of life.

"She was celebrating a birthday at the bowling alley with a very close family friend," said mother Sherina Jackson.

LaKevia Jackson with friends (Family photo)

Celebration turns into ‘senseless’ deadly shooting over bowling ball

The 31-year-old mother was at out at the Metro Fun Center in a shopping center located 1900 block of Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta. Her mother said they were bowling when a second group came in and started taking over their space, leading to an argument shortly after 11:30 p.m. over a bowling ball.

Calling the shooting "truly an atrocity," Atlanta Homicide Commander Ralph Woolfolk did not mince words.

"A young lady has lost her life tonight as result of over an argument over a bowling ball," Woolfollk said.

The shooter reportedly left the bowling alley and waited in the parking lot for 20 minutes waiting for Jackson to come out.

"We will work this case through the night. We will find the person responsible," Woolfolk said. "You know who you are. Go ahead and turn yourself in. We assure you that we will bring you into custody."

Atlanta officials said it's time for the senseless violence to stop.

"We talk about conflict resolution time and time again and once again this is an escalating dispute in which a young lady has lost her life over a bowling ball," Woolfolk said.

Police investigate a deadly shooting in front of a southwest Atlanta bowling alley on March 17, 2022. (FOX 5)

"Senseless, it could have been avoided. Like I said, the homicide detective said it best, conflict resolution, people don't know how to resolve a conflict and they want to pick guns up to resolve a conflict," said stepfather Andre Shoates.

Investigators combed over the parking lot for ballistic evidence and spoke with several witnesses to help them piece together what led to the deadly shooting.

Young Thug performs onstage at 'Samsung Galaxy + Billboard' during the 2022 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Waterloo Park on March 17, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW)

Who is Lakevia Jackson?

Lakevia Jackson is described by family members as being kind-hearted and loving.

She leaves behind a 14-year-old son with Atlanta rapper Young Thug.

LaKevia Jackson

Who killed Lakevia Jackson?

Police said they have taken a person into custody, but have not named them as a suspect.

Jackson's family said whoever the shooter is, they hope police catch him soon.

LaKevia Jackson (Family photo)

"If he would do something heartless and cowardly to a woman, he would do it to anybody. He is the type of person that needs to be off the street," Shoates said.

The case remains under investigation.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE