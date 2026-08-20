Motorcyclist killed in late-night crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive

The Brief A 49-year-old woman was killed in a crash involving a motorcycle and sedan Wednesday night on DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Chicago police said both vehicles were traveling south when the sedan struck the motorcycle. The 25-year-old driver of the sedan was taken into custody, and charges and citations are pending.



A 49-year-old woman was killed in a motorcycle crash late Wednesday night on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police.

Fatal LSD crash

What we know:

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 400 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Police said a 25-year-old woman driving a gray sedan was heading south when her vehicle struck a motorcycle traveling in the same direction.

Image 1 of 2 ▼

The 49-year-old woman operating the motorcycle was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where she died.

The driver of the sedan was not injured and was taken into custody, police said. Charges and citations are pending.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the name of the woman who died or provided details about what led to the crash.

What's next:

CPD's Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.