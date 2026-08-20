Motorcyclist killed in late-night crash on DuSable Lake Shore Drive
CHICAGO - A 49-year-old woman was killed in a motorcycle crash late Wednesday night on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to Chicago police.
Fatal LSD crash
What we know:
The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 400 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive.
Police said a 25-year-old woman driving a gray sedan was heading south when her vehicle struck a motorcycle traveling in the same direction.
The 49-year-old woman operating the motorcycle was taken to Northwestern Hospital, where she died.
The driver of the sedan was not injured and was taken into custody, police said. Charges and citations are pending.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the name of the woman who died or provided details about what led to the crash.
What's next:
CPD's Major Accident Investigation Unit is investigating the crash.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.