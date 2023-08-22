Motorcyclist killed in crash near Kane County high school

A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a vehicle at the entrance of a high school Monday afternoon near far west suburban Maple Park.

The Harley-Davidson motorcycle was struck by a gray Subaru as it was exiting the parking lot of Kaneland High School, located at 47W326 Keslinger Road, around 3:12 p.m., according to the Kane County sheriff's office.

Investigators said the driver of the motorcycle was ejected during the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving attempts were unsuccessful, the sheriff's office said. The age and identity of the motorcyclist has not yet been released.

Kaneland High School (Google)

The driver of the Subaru was taken to Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital in unknown condition.

It was not immediately known whether drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.

The investigation is still ongoing and the Kane County sheriff's office is asking witness or anyone with information to contact them at 630-444-1103.