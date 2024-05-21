Motorcyclist dies in McKinley Park crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash early Tuesday in the McKinley Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side.

The 21-year-old man was riding a motorcycle southbound on Archer Avenue around 2 a.m. when he failed to stop at a red light and crashed into a Jeep SUV near the Damen Avenue intersection, police said.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not yet released his identity.

No other injuries were reported. CPD's Major Accidents unit is investigating.