Mumford & Sons Wrigley Field concert: Severe weather leads to show delay

Severe weather and a tornado warning in the Chicago area delayed the start of the Mumford & Sons concert at Wrigley Field on Thursday night.

Chicago was under both a severe thunderstorm warning and a tornado warning as strong storms moved through the region.

The backstory:

Wrigley Field officials initially said they were closely monitoring weather conditions and delayed gate openings until 8:30 p.m.

The concert's opening acts, Caamp and Dylan Gossett, were canceled because of the severe weather. The start of the Mumford & Sons performance was postponed until 10 p.m.

"Due to the imminent forecasted storm, gates for tonight's show have been delayed to 8:30 p.m.," Mumford & Sons HQ said. "The show will begin at 10 p.m. and unfortunately, as a result, Dylan Gossett and Caamp will no longer perform their scheduled sets. Any further updates will be shared here as soon as we have them. We massively appreciate your patience and thank our crew and everyone at Wrigley for their continued hard work in order to deliver a show for us all tonight. See you soon."

Some fans had been waiting at the venue since 3 p.m. and sought shelter from the storms while passing the time before the show.

Officials also temporarily cleared Gallagher Way as the storms moved through the area.

Before the storms:

Originally, VIP ticket holders were to be admitted beginning at 3 p.m., while Gallagher Way was to open at 4 p.m., according to Wrigley Field officials.

Gates for all ticket holders were initially scheduled to open at 5 p.m. The concert was set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

The entire Chicago area was under a tornado watch until 9 p.m.

According to the Storm Prediction Center, much of the Chicago area was under a Level 4 of 5 risk for severe weather Thursday evening. Areas west of Chicago and parts of northwest Indiana were under a Level 3 of 5 risk.