A North Riverside man was charged with murder in a fatal shooting last September in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

Akbar Meeks, 21, is accused of gunning down a 36-year-old man on Sept. 2 in the 5000 block of West Gladys Avenue, police said.

Meeks was arrested Monday and charged in the shooting.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Tuesday.

No additional information was immediately available.