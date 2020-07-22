Murder charge filed in Marquette Park shooting
article
CHICAGO - A man is accused of murdering a 41-year-old man and wounding another in Marquette Park last spring.
Roosevelt Washington, who works for the anti-violence group CeaseFire, is charged with killing Alonzo Bellamy, Cook County prosecutors said Wednesday.
A judge ordered Washington, 34, held without bail.
Washington allegedly shot Bellamy and a 31-year-old man on April 19 when the pair were hanging out and walking a dog in the 6600 block of South Washtenaw Avenue, prosecutors said.
Bellamy was shot 13 times, prosecutors said.
Washington is expected back in court on Aug. 10.