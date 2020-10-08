Murder charge filed in Maywood shooting from 2019

article

A man faces a murder charge in a fatal shooting in Maywood from last year.

Michael Evans, 24, was arrested Tuesday in connection to the Dec. 14, 2019, fatal shooting of Shannon Newsome in the west suburb, Maywood police said in a statement.

At the time, police said 21-year-old Newsome was fatally shot about 5 a.m. in the 1400 block of 6th Avenue.

Newsome was taken to the Loyola University Medical Center where he later died, police said.

Evans is due for a bail hearing Thursday.