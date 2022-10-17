'Naper Lights': Holiday lights display to open Thanksgiving weekend in downtown Naperville

The holiday season is just around the corner, and Naperville is getting ready to put up a lights display.

'Naper Lights' will open on Thanksgiving weekend.

It will be along Water Street and on the south side of the riverwalk.

The display was a gift from the Rotary Club.

There will be 150,000 lights, along with lighted holiday figures.

Santa will be there on Fridays and Saturdays, starting Dec. 2.