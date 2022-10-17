Expand / Collapse search

'Naper Lights': Holiday lights display to open Thanksgiving weekend in downtown Naperville

By FOX 32 News
Naperville
The holiday season is just around the corner, and Naperville is getting ready to put up a lights display.

'Naper Lights' will open on Thanksgiving weekend. 

It will be along Water Street and on the south side of the riverwalk. 

The display was a gift from the Rotary Club.

There will be 150,000 lights, along with lighted holiday figures. 

Santa will be there on Fridays and Saturdays, starting Dec. 2.