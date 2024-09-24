Naperville bank robbery crew flee scene in silver Nissan Altima: FBI

The Brief Three suspects robbed a Bank of America ATM technician in Naperville Tuesday morning. One suspect assaulted the technician, and all three fled the scene in a silver Nissan Altima. The FBI is asking the public for tips as the suspects remain at large.



The FBI is investigating a bank robbery that took place Tuesday morning in Naperville, where three suspects targeted an ATM technician.

The incident occurred around 11:08 a.m. at the Bank of America located on East Ogden Avenue.

According to the FBI, two robbers ran up on the technician as he performed maintenance on an ATM. A third suspect waited in the getaway car, a silver Nissan Altima.

The two suspects physically assaulted the technician and demanded cash before fleeing with the money. No weapons were shown or implied during the robbery.

Bank robbery in Naperville on Sept. 24, 2024 | FBI

All three suspects are described as Black males, about 5’6" in height, and had thin builds. They were wearing dark clothing, including black ski masks and winter gloves.

The technician was injured but did not require hospitalization.

The suspects remain at large.

The FBI’s Chicago office urges anyone with information to come forward, with the option to report tips anonymously; call 312-421-6700 or visit tips.fbi.gov.