Naperville police investigate deadly crash involving construction worker

Naperville police are investigating a deadly crash that killed a 55-year-old man on Monday.

Around 10 a.m., Naperville police and fire departments were called to the intersection of South Naper Boulevard and Heatherfield Circle where a witness reported a construction worker was hit by a silver 2007 Kia Portage.

The 55-year-old from Addison, Illinois, was taken to a local hospital where he died, police said. The intersection where the incident occurred was closed while police investigated until 2:30 p.m.

The crash is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Naperville Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 630-420-8833.