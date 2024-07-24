4 suspects carrying gel guns steal victim's e-bike in Naperville: officials

article

Naperville police are searching for four people involved in the theft of an e-bike earlier this month.

Around 8 p.m. on July 6, four individuals allegedly stole an electric Colorway E-Bicycle from a person at Commissioners Park located at 5104 248th Avenue.

Napervile Crime Stoppers said the individuals were carrying water bead/gel ball blasters.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006 or through the Crime Stopper's website.

Callers can remain anonymous.

A cash reward is being offered for the information that leads to an arrest in this incident.