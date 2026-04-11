Naperville police seek suspect for home invasion, beating victim, officials say

The Brief Naperville police are looking for a man who allegedly broke into an apartment and beat a victim. The suspect fled and police are looking for him.



Police in suburban Naperville are looking for a man for allegedly breaking into an apartment and beating a victim before fleeing the scene early Saturday morning.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 700 block of Inland Circle around 4:37 a.m. for a report of a home invasion, according to the Naperville Police Department.

Police said the victim knows the suspect, Joseph C. Rush, of Aurora, and said he allegedly entered their apartment through an unlocked third-floor balcony sliding door. Rush is also alleged to have beaten the victim before fleeing.

Joseph C. Rush (Naperville Police Department)

The victim had minor injuries as a result, police said.

Rush was described as a Black man with short black hair and a black goatee. He is 6-feet tall and weighs around 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a hoodie, a black puffy jacket, ripped light blue jeans and black gym shoes.

What you can do:

Naperville police said they are looking to question Rush in connection with the alleged incident. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call NPD at 630-420-6006 or email NapervilleCrimeTips@Naperville.il.us.